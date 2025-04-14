Kansas City Current II to Take Part in WPSL Exhibition Play in May 2025
April 14, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current II will play an exhibition schedule in the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) starting in May. Current II's 2025 roster is comprised of high-quality collegiate and high school talent from across the country and will compete in matches in May and June of 2025.
Led by head coach Vasil Ristov, Current II will play three friendly matches away from the Kansas City area, starting Sunday, May 18, at 5 p.m. CT against Minnesota Aurora. Current II then faces Peoria City Saturday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. CT and wraps the initial part of its schedule June 1 at 6 p.m. CT against Lou Fusz Athletic.
Below is the summer schedule for KC Current II. Dates, times and broadcast information are subject to change. All of Current II's exhibition matches will be open to the public.
2025 Kansas City Current II Schedule (all times CT)
DATE TIME (CT) OPPONENT LOCATION BROADCAST
May 18 5pm Minnesota Aurora FC TCO Stadium - Eagan, MN FOX9 (MN Only)
May 31 7:30pm Peoria City Shea Stadium - Peoria, IL TBD
June 1 6pm Lou Fusz Athletic Lou Fusz Athletic Complex - Creve Coeur, MO TBD
Kansas City Current II to Take Part in WPSL Exhibition Play in May 2025
