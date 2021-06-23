Kirtley Sacrifice Fly Gives Boulders Wild Win Over Jackals

Zach Kirtley's sacrifice fly scored Jack Sundberg with what proved to be the winning run in the top of the 10th inning as the New York Boulders defeated the New Jersey Jackals, 10-9, on Wednesday at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJ.

In a wild game, the Boulders trailed 5-0 after three innings before rallying to grab a 9-6 lead in the seventh. New Jersey came back, however, with three runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 9-9.

Tanner Kiest threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win for New York, while Dylan Brammer was tagged with the loss for New Jersey.

Sundberg opened the 10th inning at second base and moved to third on a wild pitch. Kirtley followed with his sacrifice fly to left field.

The Boulders had snapped a 6-6 tie with three runs in the seventh inning. Brandon Bingel and Zach Penprase walked to start the frame and successfully pulled off a double steal to put runners on second and third for Milton Smith, Jr., who lined a single to center that scored both runners. Later in the inning, a Zach sacrifice fly plated Smith, Jr. to give New York a 9-6 lead.

A throwing error by Penprase at shortstop led to a pair of unearned runs off New York reliever Alex Carrillo, both coming on a two-out pinch-hit single by the Jackals' Riley Mihalik that cut the Boulders' lead to just 9-8 in the bottom of the eighth.

Todd Isaacs followed with a triple to left off Kiest that tied the game at 9-9. The RBI was Isaacs' fifth of the night.

New Jersey jumped out in front 5-0 after three innings on a three-run home run in the second by Isaacs and a two-run shot a frame later off the bat of Jason Agresti - both off New York starter Orsen Josephina and each with two outs in the inning.

The Boulders came back with a five-spot in the fourth inning that leveled the game at 5-5. Gian Martellini knocked in New York's first run with a single, while a Jack Sundberg single made it a 5-2 game. Tucker Nathans' two-run double and Ray Hernandez' RBI double evened the game at 5-5 - and chased New Jersey starter Jared Milch.

The teams then traded solo home runs - New Jersey getting one from Isaacs, his second of the night and season in the fourth and the Boulders from Nathans, his fourth of the year, in the top of the sixth - that left the teams knotted at 6-6.

Neither starter made it past the fourth inning. New Jersey's Jared Milch was lifted after 3 2/3 innings after allowing 11 hits and five runs. Meanwhile, New York's Orsen Josephina made it through four innings and surrendered six runs on seven hits.

