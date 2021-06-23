Wylie and Isaacs Get Job Done, Jackals Beat New York

LITTLE FALLS, NJ -- A gloomy day turned into bright sunset at Yogi Berra Stadium as the New Jersey Jackals defeated the New York Boulders, 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The scoring got started early in the bottom of the first as RF Russ Olive drove in SS Santiago Chirino on an RBI double. Catcher Jason Agresti followed with a two-run single to extend the Jackals advantage to 3-0.

The Boulders tacked on run with a Brandon Bingel RBI single that drove in Ray Hernandez to make the score 3-1, but Todd Isaacs, making his first home appearance for the Jackals, singled in CF Demetrius Moorer (who had tripled) to re-establish the three run lead, 4-1.

New York fought back in the top of the sixth with two runs scored off the bats of DH Brandon Bingel and Catcher Gian Martellini. That would spell the end of the night for Jackal starter Angelo Baez, who gave way to Reece Karalus. The North Bend, Washington cashed in, inducing a pop out and two strikeouts to escape a bases-loaded jam.

In the bottom of the 6th, 2B Justin Wylie and 3B T.J. Ward began the inning by reaching base on a single and a sac-bunt, respectively. Ward's bunt was thrown up the first base line by New York third-baseman Tucker Nathans, allowing Wylie to reach third. He would score on a wild pitch to make the score 5-3 and Isaacs' lifted a sac-fly to conclude the scoring, 6-3 Jackals.

Jason Zgardowski and Dylan Brammer held the Boulders off the board in the final two frames to secure the Jackals' 14th win on the year and 8th against New York. The two teams will wrap up the short, two-game series on Wednesday, June 23rd at 7:05pm. Tickets are available at jackals.com and you can listen to the game on the Jackals Radio Network: www.mixlr.com/jackalsbaseball or watch the game on www.frontierleaguetv.com.

