Early Issues Cost Crushers

June 23, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release







AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers surrendered five runs in the first inning of Wednesday night's game against Equipe Quebec at Mercy Health Stadium, and the deficit proved to be too much to overcome as the Crushers fell, 5-0.

The loss for Lake Erie (12-13) put an end to their three game winning streak while the victory for Quebec (12-13) snapped a four game losing skid.

All of the damage was done with two outs in the top of the first. After allowing a lead off single to L.P. Pelletier, Lake Erie starting pitcher Sean Johnson (0-4) picked off Pelletier at first base before striking out Jeffry Parra. David Glaude followed with a seven pitch free pass and moved to second on a Jesse Hodges single. Elliot Curtis belted a RBI single to left, before Ruben Castro walked to load the bases. Gift Ngoepe then delivered the back breaker, a Grand Slam that soared over the wall in left field. It was his first homer of the year, giving Quebec a 5-0 advantage.

The Crushers had a tough time figuring out Quebec starting pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos (3-1) who limited them to six hits over seven scoreless innings. The Crushers didn't pose much of an offensive threat until the sixth inning where Eric Callahan and Steven Kraft started the inning with back-to-back singles, but nothing came of the threat. Lake Erie was limited to just one extra base hit on the night, a double from Brody Wofford in the fourth.

Cienfuegos took the victory, while Sean Johnson suffered the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings. Ean Walda and Paul Perez combined to toss 4 2/3 scoreless innings of one hit relief for the Crushers, while striking out seven batters.

Isaac Benard went 1-for-4 and has now hit safely in six straight games. Connor Oliver reached twice and extended his on base streak to six games, while Zack Gray reached on a base hit in the third inning and has now reached safely in eight consecutive games.

The Crushers will bring their three game series with Equipe Quebec to a close on Thursday night at Mercy Health Stadium. Lefty Paul Hall Jr. (1-1, 5.06) will get the start for the Crushers and Quebec will counter with left hander David Gauthier (1-2, 4.02). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

