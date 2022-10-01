Kindopp, King Assigned to Gulls
October 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned the following two players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Bryce Kindopp - RW
Ben King - C
Anaheim's 2022 Training Camp roster now includes 41 players: 21 forwards, 16 defensemen and four goaltenders.
