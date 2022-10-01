Dallas Stars Loan Six Players to Texas Stars

October 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has reduced the training camp roster by six players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 39 players.

Riley Barber - RW - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Joseph Cecconi - D - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Rhett Gardner - C - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Ben Gleason - D - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Tanner Kero - C - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

Jerad Rosburg - D - Loaned to Texas (AHL)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

