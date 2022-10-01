Phantoms Training Camp Roster Announced

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have unveiled their initial roster for the start of the team's Training Camp on Sunday. 27 players are on the initial Training Camp roster including nine tryout players. There are 45 players remaining in the Philadelphia Flyers camp which means there are sure to be additional transactions as the Phantoms Training Camp progresses.

The Phantoms will hold their first practice on Sunday morning at PPL Center as part of an exclusive event for Phantoms Premiere and Premiere Plus Members.

Initial Training Camp Roster available HERE: 2022_10_01 Phantoms

Leading the team's Training Camp roster are captains Cal O'Reilly and Garrett Wilson who are among the 13 players on the roster who have previously played for the Phantoms.

PHANTOMS 2022-23 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

6 HÖGBERG, Linus D

7 ZECH, Cooper D

8 MILLMAN, Mason D

9 O'REILLY, Cal C

14 WISDOM, Zayde RW

15 BELLERIVE, Jordy C

17 WILSON, Garrett LW

19 RATCLIFFE, Isaac LW

21 SANDIN, Linus RW

26 FELIX, Colin D

29 WYLIE, Wyatte D

39 GERARD, Charlie F

40 MacKINNON, Will D

41 McFADDEN, Garrett D

46 BRADLEY, Trey F

48 KILE, Alex LW

50 BURZAN, Luka F

91 DESNOYERS, Elliot F

Tryout

30 LEMIEUX, Jonathan G

31 WALL, Tyler G

34 MAIER, Nolan G

51 FRANKLIN, Zane RW

52 CORMIER, Dominic D

53 KIRKUP, Tyler F

54 NEWTON, Max F

56 GAUCHER, Jacob F

57 McSORLEY, Tye

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms open their preseason schedule on Friday, October 7 with an away game at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Phantoms have a pair of home preseason tilts at PPL Center on Saturday, October 8 against the Hershey Bears and Wednesday, October 12 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Opening Weekend at PPL Center is Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 with a weekend series against the Cleveland Monsters a Rally Towel Giveaway. T-Shirt Throwing Sensation Cameron Hughes will perform at the game on Saturday, October 22. And fan-interaction activities return on Sunday, October 23 with a postgame photo session with the players on the ice.

