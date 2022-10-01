Tampa Bay Lightning Assign 17 Players to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned 17 players to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

The Lightning assigned the following players: forwards Jack Finley, Felix Robert, Grant Mismash, Gage Goncalves, Lucas Edmonds, Bennett MacArthur, Jaydon Dureau, Ilya Usau, Simon Ryfors and Daniel Walcott; defensemen Jack Thompson, Declan Carlile, Trevor Carrick, Darren Raddysh and Dmitry Semykin; and goaltenders Hugo Alnefelt and Maxime Lagace.

