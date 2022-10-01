Penguins Announce Training Camp Roster

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced their initial training camp roster prior to the 2022-23 season.

The initial training camp roster consists of 28 players (14 forwards, nine defensemen and five goaltenders). Players will be added to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp roster as the Pittsburgh Penguins' preseason progresses and individuals may be reassigned to the AHL. The 28 players that will be present for the start of Penguins training camp are...

Player Pos. Hometown Birthdate Ht. Wt. Previous Team

Justin Addamo RW Clermont-Ferrand, FRA 5/27/1998 (24) 6'6" 250 R.P.I. (NCAA)

Tye Austin G Pembroke, ON 5/28/2002 (20) 6'6" 200 Peterborough (OHL)

Ryan Bednard G Macomb, MI 3/31/1997 (25) 6'5" 205 South Carolina (ECHL)

Mario Culina G Sault Ste. Marie, ON 7/12/1997 (25) 6'2" 183 Fort Wayne (ECHL)

Daniel D'Amico LW Caledon, ON 1/26/2001 (21) 5'10" 197 Windsor (OHL)

Cédric Desruisseaux LW Warwick, QC 3/3/2000 (22) 5'8" 166 Wheeling (ECHL)

David Drake D Naperville, IL 1/7/1995 (27) 6'6" 195 Wheeling (ECHL)

Nick Fea LW Oak Ridge, NJ 2/27/1997 (25) 5'11" 190 Wilkes (NCAA DIII)

Jordan Frasca* LW Caledon, ON 7/5/2001 (21) 6'2" 184 Kingston (OHL)

Taylor Gauthier G Calgary, AB 2/15/2001 (21) 6'2" 208 Portland (WHL)

Ty Glover* C London, ON 10/1/2000 (21) 6'3" 200 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Clay Hanus D Excelsior, MN 3/25/2001 (21) 5'10" 175 Portland (WHL)

Sam Houde* C Blainville, QC 3/8/2000 (22) 6'0" 172 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Max Johnson C Lakeville, MN 5/12/1998 (24) 5'10" 193 Wisconsin (NCAA)

Sean Josling RW Toronto, ON 3/22/1999 (23) 6'0" 179 Wheeling (ECHL)

Brooklyn Kalmikov* RW St. John's, NL 4/21/2001 (21) 6'0" 175 Moncton (QMJHL)

Jon Lizotte* D Grand Forks, ND 11/10/1994 (27) 6'0" 210 Iowa (AHL)

Josh Maniscalco* D Perkiomenville, PA 2/17/1999 (23) 6'2" 205 Wheeling (ECHL)

Tommy Nappier G St. Louis, MO 6/22/1998 (23) 6'3" 217 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Chris Ortiz D Boisbriand, QC 1/17/2001 (21) 5'10" 180 Wheeling (ECHL)

Félix Paré RW Lévis, QC 3/28/2000 (22) 6'2" 214 Wheeling (ECHL)

Matthew Quercia LW Andover, MA 2/24/1999 (23) 6'3" 202 Wheeling (ECHL)

Mitch Reinke* D Stillwater, MN 2/4/1996 (26) 5'11" 181 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Louis Roehl D Eden Prairie, MN 4/9/1998 (24) 5'10" 185 Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

Tyler Rockwell D San Jose, CA 6/27/1996 (26) 5'8" 175 Kalamazoo (ECHL)

Adam Smith D Sharon, ON 11/6/1996 (25) 6'2" 205 Wheeling (ECHL)

Lukas Svejkovsky* RW Point Roberts, WA 11/28/2001 (20) 5'9" 170 Seattle (WHL)

Chad Yetman RW Ajax, ON 2/18/2000 (22) 5'11" 179 Rockford (AHL)

* = reassigned by Pittsburgh yesterday evening, will not be present for Saturday practice

The Penguins begin formal training camp practices today, Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Toyota SportsPlex. Training camp practices at the Toyota SportsPlex will be open to the public.

Season-ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office, or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

