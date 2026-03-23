Kimmi Ascanio Starts It, Dali Serves It, Lia Godfrey Finishes It It's the Rookie's 1st Pro Goal!
Published on March 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 22, 2026
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