Kimmi Ascanio Starts It, Dali Serves It, Lia Godfrey Finishes It It's the Rookie's 1st Pro Goal!

Published on March 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 22, 2026

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