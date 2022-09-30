Save the USFL Video Archive

Kielczewski Returns to the Havoc

September 30, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release


HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that defenseman Alex Kielczewski has signed for the 2022-23 season.

Kielczewski, 27, is a left-handed defenseman from Grand Prairie, TX. Making his professional debut last season, Kielczewski appeared in 48 games for the Havoc. Throughout his time with the Havoc, he scored 3 goals and 8 assists for a total of 11 points.

Kielczewski is the tenth returning player to sign on for the 2022-23 season.

