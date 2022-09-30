Kielczewski Returns to the Havoc

September 30, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that defenseman Alex Kielczewski has signed for the 2022-23 season.

Kielczewski, 27, is a left-handed defenseman from Grand Prairie, TX. Making his professional debut last season, Kielczewski appeared in 48 games for the Havoc. Throughout his time with the Havoc, he scored 3 goals and 8 assists for a total of 11 points.

Kielczewski is the tenth returning player to sign on for the 2022-23 season.

Keep an eye on the Havoc's social media to stay up to date!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.