Birmingham Brings in Dylan Johnson for 2022-23

September 30, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls have announced the signing of Dylan Johnson to the roster for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Johnson, a twenty-three-year-old native of Cloquet, Minnesota, appeared in one game last season for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. "Dylan is very offensive-minded. He has good touch around the net and can score many points, " noted head coach Craig Simchuk.

Although it is his first time in Birmingham, Johnson is very familiar with a few faces in the Bulls locker room. Johnson played three seasons at Wisconsin-Superior and was teammates with current Birmingham Bulls Jordan Martin, Troy McTavish, and Jonathan Pace. During his time at UWS, Johnson appeared in sixty-four games scoring thirty goals and assisting on thirty more. "He played with Marty, McTavish, and Pacer in college and there is a lot of chemistry there. We are excited to see what he can do at this level. He will fit in with the mind and skill set of the forwards and will fit right in with the scoring depth.

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

