Loud Media to Broadcast Ice Bears Games on WKCE Radio

The Knoxville Ice Bears and Loud Media are partnering to bring Ice Bears games to local radio this season. Loud Media, which operates 12 radio stations in four different states - including four in Knoxville - will carry all home and away game broadcasts on 105.1 WKCE. The oldies station will become the official flagship of the Knoxville Ice Bears.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Loud Media in a larger capacity and bring Ice Bears hockey to more of East Tennessee," said Ice Bears Owner, General Manager and President Mike Murray. "We're excited to bring the excitement of Ice Bears hockey to our fans at the Civic Coliseum while also bringing that same excitement to the comfort of their own homes thanks to our relationship with Loud Media."

In addition to hearing Ice Bears games on the 105.1 frequency, fans will also be able to listen on the WKCE app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The Ice Bears open the regular season on Friday, October 21 at 7:35 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The team will be raising a banner to commemorate its fifth regular season championship from a year ago.

