Evansville Thunderbolts Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

September 30, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts, of the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League), announced today that single game tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

The Thunderbolts begin their sixth season of pro hockey with the home opener on Saturday, October 22 at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville. The team has twenty-eight regular season home games and fifty-six overall in the SPHL. The regular season concludes on April 7.

Single game seats can be purchased at the Ford Center Box Office. They are open Monday through Friday from Noon until 5:00pm (Central time). Tickets can also be purchased via ticketmaster.com.

This year promises to provide new and exciting promotional nights. They include Wizards Night, Gamers Night, 80's Night and more. The season also includes many of the traditional favorites, including Star Wars Night, Dogs Night Out, New Year's Eve Game with fireworks, Superhero Night and many more. A full list of theme nights can be found on the team's all-new website at evansvillethunderbolts.com.

The Thunderbolts also offer group discounts, season tickets, mini plans and other specials. Call 812-422-BOLT for details.

