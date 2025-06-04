Kia Western Conference Player of the Month (May): Napheesa Collier

June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Napheesa Collier is DOMINATING the West

With a perfect 6-0 record in May, she earned Kia Western Conference Player of the Month honors.

Averaging 26.8 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 3.0 APG, she's also established herself as the league's leading scorer in the season's opening month!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2025

