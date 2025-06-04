Kia Western Conference Player of the Month (May): Napheesa Collier
June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Napheesa Collier is DOMINATING the West
With a perfect 6-0 record in May, she earned Kia Western Conference Player of the Month honors.
Averaging 26.8 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 3.0 APG, she's also established herself as the league's leading scorer in the season's opening month!
#KiaPOTM | #WelcomeToTheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2025
- Sandy Brondello Named WNBA Coach of the Month for May - New York Liberty
- Minnesota Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier Named Kia WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month - Minnesota Lynx
- Kiki Iriafen Named Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month - Washington Mystics
- Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month - Atlanta Dream
- Seattle Holds off Wings - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.