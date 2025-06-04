Sports stats



WNBA Washington Mystics

Kia Rookie of the Month (May): Kiki Iriafen

June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video


Big things ahead for Kiki Iriafen

She takes home her first Kia Rookie of the Month honors! Averaging 13.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 1.0 APG with the Washington Mystics, she's been a force in her rookie season, putting up big numbers and proving why she's one to watch!

#KiaROTM | #WelcomeToTheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Washington Mystics Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central