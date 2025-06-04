Kia Rookie of the Month (May): Kiki Iriafen

June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







Big things ahead for Kiki Iriafen

She takes home her first Kia Rookie of the Month honors! Averaging 13.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 1.0 APG with the Washington Mystics, she's been a force in her rookie season, putting up big numbers and proving why she's one to watch!

#KiaROTM | #WelcomeToTheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.