Kia Rookie of the Month (May): Kiki Iriafen
June 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Big things ahead for Kiki Iriafen
She takes home her first Kia Rookie of the Month honors! Averaging 13.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 1.0 APG with the Washington Mystics, she's been a force in her rookie season, putting up big numbers and proving why she's one to watch!
