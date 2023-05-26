Kernels Snap Three-Game Losing Streak, Top Wisconsin 4-1

Cedar Rapids, IA - After three scoreless innings from Marco Raya to start the game on the mound for Cedar Rapids, Jordan Carr went the rest of the way for the Kernels, allowing just a lone unearned run as Cedar Rapids gets back in the win column taking down Wisconsin 4-1 Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Marco Raya made his sixth start of the season for the Kernels and continued his dominant stretch in the month of May. The right-hander entered the outing not allowing a run in his nine innings in May and extended that stretch to twelve innings after another outing of three scoreless frames. Raya faced just eleven batters in his three innings, punching out five and allowing just two batters on base, both of which reached on errors.

With Raya putting up zeros on the mound, the Cedar Rapids offense gave the Kernels the lead in the early innings. With two out in the bottom of the first inning, Noah Cardenas delivered an RBI single to left field to put CR ahead 1-0.

In the last of the third, a single and walk put two runners on base, and with two outs, Misael Urbina produced the team's second two-out RBI hit into left field in three innings to double the Kernels lead at 2-0.

That was the score after three when Raya's night ended, and Jordan Carr entered out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen. The left-hander picked up right where Raya left off on the rubber and was just as impressive. Carr when the rest of the way for the Kernels, matching his season-long six innings on the mound, earning the win, allowing just a single unearned run on four hits while striking out six.

The Kernels' lead jumped to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. After Andrew Cossetti's second double of the game, Kyler Fedko shot an RBI through the infield to score Cossetti and grow the Cedar Rapids lead.

Fedko struck again in the seventh inning; leading off the frame, the outfielder crushed his second home run of the homestand and produced his second run of the night with a solo blast to left to give the Kernels their largest lead of the evening.

Wisconsin got a run back on a two-out RBI single from Darrien Miller in the top of the ninth inning, but the late rally was not enough in the 4-1 Cedar Rapids victory.

The win for the Kernels (23-20) snaps the squad's three-game losing streak as they grab their first win over Wisconsin (14-28) in the series. The victory also gives Cedar Rapids a share of first place in the MWL West for the first time since the opening homestead of the season. CR tries to make it back-to-back wins tomorrow night at 6:35 with Alejandro Hidalgo on the mound against Stiven Cruz.

