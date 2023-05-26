River Bandits Take 10th Straight Victory

May 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa - Make it an even 10 for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Quad Cities won its 10th straight game over the slumping Beloit Sky Carp Friday night, winning 3-1 despite being out-hit 7-4.

The Sky Carp briefly enjoyed a lead, opening the game's scoring when Dalvy Rosario's sacrifice fly plated Yiddi Cappe in the second inning.

The River Bandits countered with single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to provide the scoring for the evening.

Cade Gibson made his High-A debut with the Sky Carp and pitched a solid game, allowing three runs (two earned) over six innings to take the tough-luck loss.

Matt Pushard continued his outstanding season with two scoreless innings out of the Beloit bullpen.

Tanner Allen was the lone multi-hit Sky Carp, finishing the game 2-for-4.

The Sky Carp and River Bandits will battle in game five of their six-game series Saturday axat 6:30 p.m. The next time the Sky Carp will be in Beloit will be Tuesday, May 30, when they welcome in the Great Lakes Loons.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.