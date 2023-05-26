TinCaps Game Information: May 26 vs. Lansing Lugnuts

May 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-25) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (20-22)

Friday, May 26 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

RHP Ryan Bergert (No. 24 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Jacob Watters (No. 26 Athletics prospect)

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: TinCaps left fielder Justin Farmer hit a 2-run bomb and drove in 3 runs, capping off a huge 5-run 6th inning to beat Lansing, 8-1.

MOUNTAINEER MATCHUP: Ryan Bergert and Jacob Watters were teammates at West Virginia in 2020 and '21, with Bergert being a class ahead... West Virginia is currently ranked 21st in the country, after earning a share of the Big 12's regular season title. WVU is having arguably its best season in program history, catapulting up to No. 6 nationally last week.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 2 in a row, 4 of 5, and 7 of their last 10 games... Tonight the 'Caps have a chance for their first 3-game home winning streak of the year (only other 3W came with 1 home + 2 on road).

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their -7 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 20-22 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... In contrast, the Lugnuts have the worst run differential in the league (-42), and are 3 games better than their 17-25 projection... The 'Caps are 2-6 in 1-run games, while the 'Nuts are 9-3 in those instances.

BULLPEN TURNAROUND: Through the first 30 games of the year (10-20 record), the TinCaps bullpen had a collective 4.65 ERA, ranking 9th out of 12 in the Midwest League. Over their last 12 games (7-5), they have a 3.71 ERA (6th)... Individually, Bobby Milacki has gone 7 consecutive appearances (17 innings) without allowing an earned run (just 1 unearned), while Ethan Routzahn has gone 3 straight scoreless (7 innings).

RYAN BERGERT: Among MWL pitchers who've thrown at least 25 innings, ranks 7th in ERA (2.16).

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... In 15 games in May, slashing .313 / .328 / .469 (.797 OPS)... 9thlowest K% in MWL (14%).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: 13-game on-base streak... In MWL, ranks 8th in RBIs (23), 7th in R (25), 9th in HR (5), and 10th in H (38).

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In MWL, ranks 3rd in games (41), tied for 1st in HR (7), 2nd in RBIs (31), 5th in R (27), 5th in SLG (.503), 5th in BB (27), 6th in OPS (.896) and wRC+ (156).

CARLOS LUIS: 7-game hitting streak... Over last 9 games since May 11, slashing .361 / .395 / .556 (.951 OPS)... In MWL, 6th in BB/K (1.07) and 6thlowest K% (12%).

JUSTIN FARMER: 5-game hitting streak... Over last 13 games since May 13, slashing .333 / .417 / .476 (.893 OPS).

JAKOB MARSEE: Along with Peoria's Nathan Church, 1 of only 2 players in the Midwest League to appear in every game so far this season... 18-game on-base streak ended Saturday.. In the MWL, ranks 2nd in runs (33), 4th in walks (33; 18% BB%), and 5th in stolen bases (13)... 10th best BB/K (0.92)... Has 7 tickets out tonight for family and even more the next couple days.

JOSHUA MEARS: 5-game on-base streak... 4 games in a row with an RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.