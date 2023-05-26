Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 30 to June 4

May 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium will be quiet over the Memorial Day weekend with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Iowa to end a series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Baseball returns to the Fox Cities along with the Rattlers for games against the Peoria Chiefs from May 30 through June 4 with a Grand Opening, a magical night, a trip to a galaxy far, far away, a cool bobblehead, and the debut of fireworks.

TUESDAY, MAY 30 at 6:40pm; Grand Opening of the Capital Credit Union Slide; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance; Cancer Screening Awareness with Ascension Wisconsin: The night we have been waiting for is finally here! The Capital Credit Union Slide has its Grand Opening! Come out to the game to be one of the first to Ride the Slide! It's also the final Bang for Your Buck Night in May. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2 on this Bang for Your Buck Night courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance. The Cancer Prevention and Wellness Team from Ascension Wisconsin along with Genetech and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are holding a cancer screening awareness event during this game. Fans will learn more about recommended routine cancer screenings and how to prevent cancer. The MEGA Lung is going to be on display for fans to walk through as part of this night, too.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 at 12:10pm; STEM Day presented by Mathnasium; Silver Foxes Special for Fans 55 and Older Plus Military Personnel presented by Network Health with 103.9 WVBO: There are amazing careers available in Science, Technology, Education, and Mathematics. Students can learn about those careers from Mathnasium during STEM Day at the ballpark. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Reversable Bucket Hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1 at 6:40pm; Wizardry and Magic Night presented by Neuroscience Group with themed Winter Beanie Giveaway; Stroke Awareness Night; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: Baseball is a magical game and there will be magic in the air with roving magicians on Wizardry and Magic Night. You are going to want to be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game to receive a Timber Rattlers winter beanie that matches the theme before they disappear. Neuroscience Group will also be out at the ballpark on this night for Stroke Awareness Night to help you recognize the signs of a stroke. Try some of the new craft beers available around Neuroscience Group Field on a Craft Brews & Brats Night. Fans who are 21 and older may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 on this night. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2 at 6:40pm; Kickoff to Summer; Eric Brown Jr Player Poster Giveaway presented by Blue Print Service Company; Supper Club Friday presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: We are declaring the start of Summer with this game! We will have Circus Punch (Malibu, orange juice, and fruit punch) and other drink specials to go along with the scheduled Supper Club Friday special of Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price during the game for fans of the legal drinking age. For the kids there will be face painters, balloon artists, Non-Alcoholic Red Nose Punch, and more fun surprises. If you are one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game, you will receive a poster of Eric Brown Jr courtesy of Blue Print Service Company. This is poster #1 in a series of four that will be given away this season. It's the debut of Friday Night Fireworks after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3 at 6:40pm; Star Wars Night presented by Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Fireworks presented by Tundraland; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: This is the way. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers players and coaches will be wearing Star Wars-themed jerseys during the game. You can bid on these jerseys in auctions that start on Tuesday, May 30 at 10:00am at this link. Half the jerseys will be in an auction that ends Sunday, June 4 at 6:30pm with the other half of the jerseys in an auction that ends at 7:00pm on June 4. The proceeds from the auction will go to Make-A-Wish ® Wisconsin through Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)(3) of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. There are also some characters from the movies to meet with fans during this fun night at the ballpark. This Family Night with Stacey Hennessey Century 21 Affiliated and 101.1 WIXX also. Stay after the game and enjoy the postgame fireworks display presented by Tundraland. Then, kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4 at 12:10pm; Bernie Brewer Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Pick 'n Save; Bernie Brewer Appearance; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Bug Tussel; Postgame Autographs presented by Tundraland: The Fans made Bernie Brewer as their choice for the Bobblehead giveaway during this game courtesy of Pick 'n Save. Bernie will be at the game to celebrate the day with everyone! Fans will be allowed on the outfield from 11:00am to 11:30am to play catch prior to this game courtesy of Bug Tussel. As a special treat, Green Bay Preble softball player and Oregon State University recruit Ashley Wolfe will be taking part in Catch on the Field and throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2023 Brewers-themed jerseys and caps as well. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Tundraland.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4 at 7:05pm; Donald Driver Charity Softball Game presented by Network Health: Make it a doubleheader! Join Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, AJ Dillon, and a lot of their Green & Gold Friends for some softball! The Donald Driver Softball Game is a fun time for everyone. Plus, it raises money for charity! Hurry! Tickets remain, but they are going fast!

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.