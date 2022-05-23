Kernels Reinstate Pat Winkel from 7-Day Injured List

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have reinstated catcher Pat Winkel from the 7-day injured list. Cedar Rapids' active roster now stands at 30 players.

Winkel was placed on the injured list due to a low back strain on April 8. Drafted in the ninth round of the 2021 Amateur Draft by the Minnesota Twins, Winkel played in 21 games with the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels last season. The lefthanded-hitting catcher slashed .243/.369/.357 for a .726 OPS with five doubles, a homer and 11 RBI.

