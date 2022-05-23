Rattlers to Welcome Jeff Cirillo, Rickie Weeks, Junior Spivey, & Brewers Mascots this Season

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fans will get a chance to meet some former Milwaukee Brewers players as they watch Brewers players of the future at three different games this season. Jeff Cirillo, Rickie Weeks, and Junior Spivey will be available for pictures and autographs. Plus, Bernie Brewer and Barrelman will both be heading to the ballpark in the future, too.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5 at 1:10pm: Jeff Cirillo made his MLB debut with Milwaukee in 1994 and was an All-Star with the Brewers in 1997. He spent parts of eight seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. Cirillo went on to play for the Colorado Rockies and was an All-Star again in 2000. He also played for the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Minnesota Twins, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Cirillo returned to Milwaukee for the 2005 and 2006 seasons and played a total of 978 games with 1000 hits as a Brewer to have the highest career average (.307) in team history. Speaking of history, Cirillo played for the Beloit Brewers in 1992 and competed at Goodland Field against the Appleton Foxes.

SUNDAY, JULY 24 at 1:10pm - Rickie Weeks: Did you know that Rickie Weeks made his Midwest League debut against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers? It's true. Weeks was selected by the Brewers with the #2 pick in the 2003 draft out of Southern University and played for the Beloit Snappers against the Timber Rattlers at Pohlman Field on August 12, 2003. He doubled in his first at bat of the game and that was just the start of Weeks making an impact in the Brewers organization. Weeks spent eleven of his fourteen Major League seasons with Milwaukee, and he has put his name in the top ten in several offensive categories. He was an All-Star in 2011, part of two Brewers teams that made the playoffs, and is now working as an Assistant in the Player Development Department in Milwaukee's front office.

SUNDAY, JULY 31 at 1:10pm - Barrelman: We are calling this one The Return of Barrelman! If you missed his earlier appearance this season, here is your chance to meet the classic Brewers logo come to life!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 at 6:40pm - Bernie Brewer: The beloved mascot is coming to town and this is your chance to meet him. Slide not included.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 at 1:10pm - Junior Spivey was an All-Star with the Diamondbacks in 2002, the team he started his career with during the 2001 season. Spivey joined the Brewers in 2004 and played 108 games over parts of two seasons with Milwaukee. He works in Milwaukee's Player Development Department as the Coordinator of Baseball Diversity Initiatives.

