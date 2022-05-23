Brandon Knarr Wins Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Brandon Knarr can add an award to his hot start to the 2022 season. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers left-handed starter has been named the Midwest League's Pitcher of the Week for his performance against South Bend on May 21.

Knarr picked up his sixth win of the season with six scoreless innings in his start against the South Bend Cubs at home on May 21 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Knarr allowed five hits and a walk while striking out seven in Wisconsin's 9-2 victory. He extended his personal winning streak to six over his last six starts and a personal scoreless streak to 13-1/3 innings in the win over the Cubs.

The Milwaukee Brewers signed Knarr as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tampa in 2020. He is 6-1 with a 1.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 46-1/3 innings over eight starts this season. Knarr leads the league in innings pitched and wins. He is second in the league in ERA and third in the league in strikeouts.

The Timber Rattlers and Knarr are on the road to start a series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Western Division leaders, on Tuesday night. Wisconsin trails the Kernels by one game heading into the six-game set at Perfect Game Field.

Wisconsin's next homestand is May 31 through June 5 against the Peoria Chiefs with Udder Tuggers Weekend happening from June 2 to the end of the series.

