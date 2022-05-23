TinCaps Homestand Highlights: May 24-29

Presented by Lancia Homes

Tuesday, May 24, 6:35 p.m. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)

Family Feast Night presented by US Foods ($2 hot dogs, pizza slices, popcorn, and soft drinks)

Wednesday, May 25, 6:35 p.m. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)

Paws & Claws Night presented by Law's Country Kennel (pets welcome with purchase of "Paw Pass," and discounted White Claw seltzers)

Thursday, May 26, 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)

Thirsty Thursday presented by Rudy's Shop ($2 domestic draft beer and other drink specials)

Friday, May 27, 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)

Marvel Super Hero Night

POSTGAME FIREWORKS!

Saturday, May 28, 6:35 p.m. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)

Mental Health Awareness Night

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

POSTGAME FIREWORKS! presented by PNC Bank

Sunday, May 29, 1:05 p.m. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)

UP NEXT: The TinCaps will be on the road in Midland, Mich., taking on the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate).

