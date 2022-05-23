TinCaps Homestand Highlights: May 24-29
May 23, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
TinCaps Homestand Highlights: May 24-29
Presented by Lancia Homes
Tuesday, May 24, 6:35 p.m. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)
Family Feast Night presented by US Foods ($2 hot dogs, pizza slices, popcorn, and soft drinks)
Wednesday, May 25, 6:35 p.m. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)
Paws & Claws Night presented by Law's Country Kennel (pets welcome with purchase of "Paw Pass," and discounted White Claw seltzers)
Thursday, May 26, 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)
Thirsty Thursday presented by Rudy's Shop ($2 domestic draft beer and other drink specials)
Friday, May 27, 7:05 p.m. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)
Marvel Super Hero Night
POSTGAME FIREWORKS!
Saturday, May 28, 6:35 p.m. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)
Mental Health Awareness Night
Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act
POSTGAME FIREWORKS! presented by PNC Bank
Sunday, May 29, 1:05 p.m. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate)
WATCH: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (save $10 on subscription with promo code TINCAPS)
LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com
TICKETS: TinCapsTickets.com
UP NEXT: The TinCaps will be on the road in Midland, Mich., taking on the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate).
