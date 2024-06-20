Kernels and Chiefs Canceled; Cedar Rapids Opens up the Second Half of the Season against Peoria Friday
June 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - Thursday's game, June 20, between the Kernels and the Peoria Chiefs, has been canceled due to field conditions and will not be made up. Cedar Rapids continues its 12-game homestand Friday when it opens the second half of the season with Peoria at 6:35.
