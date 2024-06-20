Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: June 25-30

June 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers invite you to celebrate their first half West Division Title when they host the South Bend Cubs from June 25 through June 30 at Neuroscience Group Field. There are two Peanut-Free Games to open the series next week. Then, Los Cascabeles take the field on June 26 with Udder Tuggers Weekend arriving for the final four games of the series.

There are two ways to get prepared for Udder Tuggers weekend by looking your best. The first is with the special ticket package at this link for any of the games from June 27 through June 30. This package includes a box seat ticket and an Udder Tuggers-themed button-up Hawaiian shirt. The other way to be ready is by shopping the Udder Tuggers Collection in the Snake Pit Team Store to make sure you have the latest gear for this popular weekend.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link. If you can't make it out to the ballpark, you won't miss any of the action with all six games on television. The games are on tv-32 on June 25, 27, 28, and 29 with CW-14 carrying the games on June 26 and June 30.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25 at 6:40pm; Pride Night; Peanut-Free Night; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: Baseball is for everyone. Stop in the Snake Pit Team Store for a selection of Pride-Themed Timber Rattlers merchandise. This is also the first of two Peanut-Free Nights to open the series to allow fans with peanut allergies to confidently attend the game. No peanuts or peanut-based products will be sold in the stadium after the cleaning crew gives the stadium a deep clean while the team is on the road. Bang for Your Buck Night is a great way to start the homestand. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 at 12:10pm; Peanut-Free Day; Los Cascabeles Day #2; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: No peanuts or peanut-based products will be allowed in the stadium for the second game in a row. The Timber Rattlers will celebrate baseball's Hispanic Heritage with their second Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin game of the season. Players and coaches will wear their Cascabeles uniforms for this game. The Silver Foxes Special for this Wednesday afternoon game is presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. Fans ages 55 and older may purchase a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers baseball cap, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 for the special. This offer is available online this season by using this link and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, JUNE 27 through SUNDAY, JUNE 30 UDDER TUGGERS WEEKEND JERSEYS WITH CHARITY AUCTION: Wisconsin Udder Tuggers players and coaches will wear their Udder Tuggers jerseys during all four games of this weekend. Make sure to bid on these jerseys at this link before the online auctions end. Half of the jerseys will be in an auction that ends at 6:30pm CDT on Sunday, June 30. The other half of the jerseys are in an auction that ends at 7:00pm CDT on June 30. Proceeds from the jersey auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

THURSDAY, JUNE 27 at 6:40pm; Udder Tuggers Weekend Game #1 with Udder Tuggers T-Shirt Giveaway courtesy of CoVantage Credit Union; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive an Udder Tuggers T-shirt featuring Buddercup courtesy of CoVantage Credit Union. This night is also a Craft Brews and Brats Night from Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase a 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game, and all fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28 at 6:40pm; Udder Tuggers Weekend Game #2; Jacob Misiorowski Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Heartland Label Printers; Postgame Fireworks from 95.9 KISS-FM; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Jacob Misiorowski, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, was an Udder Tugger for a game in 2023. Heartland Label Printers and the Timber Rattlers commemorate that game with Jacob Misiorowski wearing the Udder Tugger jersey in this bobblehead that is available to the first 1,000 fans to attend this game. Fireworks after the game are courtesy of 95.9 KISS-FM. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks show.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 at 6:40pm; Udder Tuggers Weekend Game #3; Cereal Bowl Giveaway presented by Milk Source; Postgame Fireworks by 95.9 KISS-FM; Post-Fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive an Udder Tugger-themed cereal bowl courtesy of Milk Source. There are fireworks set to go off after the game courtesy of 95.9 KISS-FM. Kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks show.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30 at 1:10pm; Udder Tuggers Weekend Game #4; Buddercup Ornament Giveaway courtesy of Lamers Dairy; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Bark in the Park Presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Get your Christmas Ornament early. Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game and you will receive a Buddercup ornament from Lamers Dairy. Bring your pup to the game for our next Bark in the Park Day presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Seating is set aside for our canine friends on the left field berm and admission for dogs is free! There is plenty going on before, during, and after the final game of this homestand. Bring your glove to play Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm. There is a postgame player autograph session for fans courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, flex packages, and individual game tickets for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office located at Neuroscience Group Field.

You can also make sure you are ready for the 2024 Midwest League Playoffs with the official Timber Rattlers Postseason T-Shirt and tickets for the team's home playoff game on September 12. The box office and Snake Pit Team store are open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.