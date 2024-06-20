Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:35 PM at West Michigan)

June 20, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, June 20, 2024 l Game # 66

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (33-32) at West Michigan Whitecaps (31-34)

RH Jose Franco (0-1, 6.00) vs. RH Carlos Marcano (1-5, 3.62)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliates of the Detroit Tigers). This is the third game of a six-game series. THIS IS THE LAST GAME OF THE FIRST HALF SEASON. ALL TEAM WON-LOST RECORDS CLEAR TO ZERO AND ZERO AFTER TONIGHT'S GAME. TEAMS BEGIN A 66-GAME SECOND HALF ON FRIDAY.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special scheduling on the next homestand at Day Air Ballpark beginning Monday, July 1:

There will be a game on Monday, which is normally an off-day (July 1)

The Wednesday, July 3 game (final game of the homestand) will start at 5:35 p.m.

Streaks : The Dragons are 20-13 (.606) over their last 33 games.

Last Game: Wednesday : Dayton 9, West Michigan 6. The Dragons matched season highs for most runs in an inning and most hits in an inning when they scored seven runs on six hits in the second, getting a two-run home run from Victor Acosta and a three-run homer from Sal Stewart. Ethan O'Donnell added a homer in the third. Hector Rodriguez had three hits and extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games. Starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart left the game with the trainer with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.

Current Series (June 18-23 at West Michigan) : Dayton is 2-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .258 batting average (17 for 66); 6.5 runs/game (13 R, 2 G); 4 home runs; 2 stolen bases; 4.00 ERA (18 IP, 8 ER); 0 errors.

Transactions : Starting pitcher Javi Rivera has been placed on the 7-day injured list (elbow). Reliever Simon Miller has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona.

Team Notes

Since May 12 (33 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.80 ERA, ranking second in the MWL over that time period.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,034).

Player Notes

Hector Rodriguez over his last 25 games (since May 22) is batting .350 (36 for 103) with one home run, three doubles, one triple, and four RBI. Rodriguez has hit safely in 11 straight games, the Dragons longest hitting streak of 2024. Rodriguez is batting .364 (16 for 44) during the streak.

Jay Allen II has recorded 12 hit by pitches. The club record is 17 by three players, including Blake Dunn in 2023 (Dunn played in only 47 games).

Dragons reliever Luis Mey over his last eight outings: 11 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 19 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last nine outings: 13 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 20 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, June 19 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (3-3, 4.28) at West Michigan RH Jaden Hamm (1-1, 2.13)

Saturday, June 20 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (1-2, 5.95) at West Michigan RH Dylan Smith (0-5, 4.33)

Sunday, June 21 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-0, 0.00) at West Michigan TBA

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.