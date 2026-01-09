CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Kenny Lawler BALLED OUT in 2025

Published on January 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Kenny Lawler was on another level in 2025. Big catches, clutch moments, and game changing plays all season long. Watch the highlights that show why Lawler was one of the most impactful receivers in the CFL this year.

