Kenny Lawler BALLED OUT in 2025
Published on January 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Kenny Lawler was on another level in 2025. Big catches, clutch moments, and game changing plays all season long. Watch the highlights that show why Lawler was one of the most impactful receivers in the CFL this year.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from January 9, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Tiger-Cats Release Punter Constantinou and Wide Receiver Wooden Sr. to Pursue NFL Opportunities
- Tiger-Cats Release Defensive Lineman Casey Sayles
- Tiger-Cats Extend Four-Time East Division Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Brandon Revenberg
- Tiger-Cats Extend All-CFL Veteran Defensive Back Stavros Katsantonis
- Tiger-Cats Add American Defensive Tackle & Linebacker