Kelenic Homers Twice in Travs Win

North Little Rock, AR - Dom Thompson-Williams drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and Jarred Kelenic belted a pair of two-run homers as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 5-2, on Sunday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in front of a crowd of 8,823. Ljay Newsome pitched 5.1 innings in the start with two runs allowed and five strikeouts. Jack Anderson was the winner out of the bullpen with Sam Delaplane picking up his second save after Aaron Fletcher worked two innings to bridge the gap. Nick Margevicius took the loss for Amarillo giving up three runs on nine hits over six innings. Kelenic was one of five Travs to have two hits as part of a 12 hit attack.

Moments That Mattered

* Kelenic's first homer of the game came in the bottom of the fourth and put the Travs on top.

* Amarillo tied it in the top of the sixth on a triple by Edward Olivares. Anderson came into the game and got a ground ball to shortstop with Donnie Walton firing home to nail the potential go-ahead run at the plate. Back-to-back singles loaded the bases but the Poodles ended up leaving them loaded.

* The go-ahead hit from Thompson-Williams in the bottom of the sixth inning capped a run of four consecutive singles off of Margevicius. Kyle Lewis, Jordan Cowan and Cal Raleigh had hits preceding Thompson-Williams.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Donnie Walton: 2-4, run

* 1B Evan White: 2-4, run

* CF Jarred Kelenic: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, 4 RBI

* LHP Aaron Fletcher: 2 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Kelenic's multi-homer game was the seventh of the season by a Trav and gives him 20 total homers across three levels this season.

* Jordan Cowan extended his on-base streak to 23 consecutive games.

Up Next

Game two of the series is Saturday night with right-hander Logan Gilbert (4-2, 2.50) on the mound opposed by righty Kyle Lloyd (7-6, 4.13). It is a Diamantes Night and first pitch is at 6:10. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

