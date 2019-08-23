Taveras Sends Riders to Walk-Off Win

August 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Leody Taveras hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th, carrying the Riders to a 1-0 win over Northwest Arkansas Friday night.

SYNOPSIS

* Taveras delivered the decisive hit with two outs in the 10th, plating the game's only run.

* Four Riders pitchers - Edinson Volquez, Edgar Arredondo, Jake Lemoine and Demarcus Evans - combined to toss an eight-hit shutout over 10 innings. Arredondo paved the way with seven scoreless frames, yielding just six hits and striking out six.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Edgar Arredondo: 7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

* Leody Taveras: 1-for-4, walk-off single

* Andretty Cordero: 3-for-4

NEWS AND NOTES

* Friday's game was the Riders' 10th extra-inning game of the year (7-3) but the first since May 31st.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. NW Arkansas, Saturday, 7:05 pm

RHP Jason Bahr (3-3, 3.86) vs. RHP Jackson Kowar (2-6, 3.41)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.