Taveras Sends Riders to Walk-Off Win
August 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Leody Taveras hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th, carrying the Riders to a 1-0 win over Northwest Arkansas Friday night.
SYNOPSIS
* Taveras delivered the decisive hit with two outs in the 10th, plating the game's only run.
* Four Riders pitchers - Edinson Volquez, Edgar Arredondo, Jake Lemoine and Demarcus Evans - combined to toss an eight-hit shutout over 10 innings. Arredondo paved the way with seven scoreless frames, yielding just six hits and striking out six.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Edgar Arredondo: 7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
* Leody Taveras: 1-for-4, walk-off single
* Andretty Cordero: 3-for-4
NEWS AND NOTES
* Friday's game was the Riders' 10th extra-inning game of the year (7-3) but the first since May 31st.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. NW Arkansas, Saturday, 7:05 pm
RHP Jason Bahr (3-3, 3.86) vs. RHP Jackson Kowar (2-6, 3.41)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 23, 2019
- Taveras Sends Riders to Walk-Off Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Kelenic Homers Twice in Travs Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Frisco Edges Naturals, 1-0 in Extras - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Big Inning from Hooks Beats Drillers - Tulsa Drillers
- Homestand Highlights: August 26 - September 2 - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Hooks Rally for Series Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Cardinals Win Series in Frisco with 8-4 Victory - Springfield Cardinals
- Big Inning Propels Soddies to Rain Shortened Win - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Hooks Rally for Series Win - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.