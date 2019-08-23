Frisco Edges Naturals, 1-0 in Extras

August 23, 2019





FRISCO, Texas - Frisco outfielder, Leody Taveres, tucked a double inside the first base bag and up the right-field line to bring home the winning run with two outs and two strikes, sending the Naturals to a 1-0 loss in 10 innings. The loss is the third straight losing decision the six-game road trip.

Right-hander, Scott Blewett pitched brilliantly over seven shutout innings. The right-hander fanned eight batters, the most since he struck out 10 on April 20 while pitching in Triple-A. The 23-year old worked around a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning with some help from first baseman, Jordan George. Blewett induced a sharp grounder, handled nicely behind George - who was being shielded by the runner - and that ended the Frisco threat.

Blewett retired the final five hitters faced including his last two via a strikeout. In his last three starts, Blewett has fanned 22 batters over 17 innings of work while only walking five. He's allowed just 13 hits and six runs during the current stretch.

The Naturals out-hit the RoughRidrers tonight, 8-6; but finished 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The Naturals continue with game two of the three-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) with a 7:05 first pitch on Saturday night from the Metroplex. Right-hander, Jackson Kowar (2-6, 3.41) in the middle game.

