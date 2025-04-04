Keegan Bal Nets FOUR in Huge Home Victory
April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
It was a 4-Goal, 3-Assist night for Keegan Bal as the Warriors take down the FireWolves 10-4.
