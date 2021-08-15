KC Can't Rally Late in the Windy City

CHICAGO - The Monarchs dropped Game 2 of a three-game set with Chicago on Saturday night, falling 7-4 as the offense was neutralized for the first six innings by John Baker. The loss is the first of the year against the Dogs.

For the first time in his professional career, Brock Gilliam climbed the mound as a starter for the Monarchs. The Dogs (48-31), however, struck early off the right-hander with a sacrifice fly from Danny Mars. With a 1-0 lead, Baker worked efficiently through Kansas City's lineup.

In the bottom of the fourth, Chicago flexed its muscles on Gilliam. K.C. Hobson and Anfernee Grier blasted a pair of solo shots to give the Dogs a 3-0 lead over the first place Monarchs.

It wasn't until the top of the seventh that Kansas City (54-26) broke through off Baker. With a runner on, Casey Gillaspie rocked his team-leading 18th homer of the 2021 campaign and trimmed the deficit to one run.

Chicago, for the most part, put the game out of reach in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Ryan Newell, the Dogs knocked in three runs on an RBI-single by Hobson that scored two and a fielder's choice.

The Monarchs made their attempt to claw back in the top of the eighth. After collecting a hit earlier in the night, Morgan McCullough clubbed his 10th home run of the year to cut the lead back down to two.

In the ninth, Jeff Kinley slammed the door on the Monarchs and handed Kansas City its 26th loss of the year.

Kansas City will finish their road trip against Chicago at Impact Field on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 2:35 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv.

WP: Baker (3-2)

LP: Gilliam (3-1)

S: Kinley (12)

