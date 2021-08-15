Sioux City Scores Five with Two Outs in Ninth to Clip Cleburne

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Trailing 9-5 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, six straight Sioux City batters reached base as the Explorers walked off the Cleburne Railroaders 10-9 on Sunday night at Lewis and Clark Park.

Railroaders closer Tyler Wilson (2-2) retired two of the first three hitters in the bottom of the ninth, but Mitch Ghelfi singled to keep the inning alive for Sioux City (42-39). Pinch-hitter D.J. Poteet then drilled a three-run homer to make it 9-8, and Blake Tiberi followed with a solo shot of his own to tie the game. Michael Lang singled, Jose Sermo walked, and Lane Milligan lined a walk-off single up the middle to cap the comeback.

Cleburne (42-37) led 7-0 after a big third inning. After a Chase Simpson RBI single got the scoring started, then John Nester smacked a grand slam to make it 5-0 Railroaders. After a Colton Pogue single, Tyler Ryan followed with a mammoth two-run blast to push the advantage to seven.

Sioux City got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the third on a two-run homer from Milligan, then made it 7-3 in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk to Sermo.

The Railroaders pushed the lead back to 9-3 in the top of the sixth with RBI singles from Ramon Hernandez and D.J. Peterson, but Sioux City chipped away with a run in the sixth and one more in the seventh to make it 9-5.

Brandon Brosher (3-2) picked up the win for Sioux City with a scoreless top of the ninth.

The Railroaders are off on Monday as they travel back to Cleburne to open a three-game series against the defending champion Milwaukee Milkmen.

