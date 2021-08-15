Arms Pitch Canaries Series Win vs. Fargo

August 15, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX FALLS - Sioux Falls Canaries pitching held the visiting Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks to just one run in a series finale win at The Birdcage Sunday. Jabari Henry hit a two-run home run in the third to power the 3-1 win.

RHP Tyler Garkow (4-8) got the win as the starter for the Canaries. The righty went six innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk. He struck out eight Redhawks. RHP DJ Sharabi and RHP Grady Wood each carded a scoreless inning in the seventh and eighth before LHP Caleb Frare notched his tenth save of the season by leaving the bases loaded in the ninth.

Trey Michalcewski got the Birds scoring started with a sacrifice fly that scored Daryl Myers in the third. Henry followed with a two-run home run to take the lead. The blast was his second of the series and 16th of the year.

RHP Bret Helton (5-8) of the Redhawks went six innings, giving up three runs (all earned) on five hits and two walks.

The Canaries begin a new series at home on Monday at 7:05 pm against the Houston Apollos. Starting pitchers for both teams are TBA.

Monday is Parrothead Night on Margarita Monday at the Birdcage! The Birdcage becomes Margaritaville -- with Buy One, Get One Free $8 Mondo Margaritas Â -- and an All-Jimmy Buffett buffet of live tropical tunes before the game from long-time local bar band "Too Drunk to Fish," which occasionally plays "Parrothead" nights around Sioux Falls and will make our 3rd base beer garden their latest tour stop. You can order some cheeseburgers in baseball paradise, or you can enjoy half-priced nachos with the purchase of regular-priced nachos. So, take your Bryl-cream -- a little dab'll do yah -- your two-toned Ricky Ricardo jacket and your autographed picture of Andy Devine and have yourself a Groovy Tunes-day!

A live broadcast of all the home games will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.