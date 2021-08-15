Myles Magnificent in Late Inning Victory

August 15, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Franklin, WI - With a season record crowd of over 3,000 in the stands at Franklin Field, the Milwaukee Milkmen relied on a stellar pitching performance from Myles Smith and a clutch hit from David Washington to take a 4-1 triumph over the Houston Apollos.

The Apollos struck first in the top of the third inning. Jared Gay led off the inning with a single and Taylor Zeutenhorst followed suit. Milkmen starter Myles Smith then struck out Dom Derenzo, but couldn't tame Jordan Pontious, who hit an RBI single making the score 1-0 Apollos.

Despite allowing the only run for both teams combined through the first 4 and a half innings, Smith put on a pitching clinic, allowing only 2 hits in the next 4 innings. In addition, the Milwaukee hurler struck out 14 of the 25 batters he faced, enough to become the American Association's new current strikeout leader.

"On these days, everything is just working. [I] was just executing pitches and trusting in my stuff," Smith said.

After hitting two singles earlier, keeping his 14-game hitting streak alive, Logan Trowbridge finally put the Milkmen on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Christian Correa and Aaron Hill both drew walks off of Houston's starter Matt Sanchez and Trowbridge drove in Correa for his 36th RBI of the season with a liner between first and second base.

"Some days are easier than others, it just comes down to grinding out every at bat and every day. If you are 0-3 or 0-4 you have to stick with it and find that way to get that hit across," said Trowbridge.

Milwaukee loaded the bases in the bottom of the 7th when Correa singled, Brett Vertigan reached on an error, and Trowbridge walked. The 2021 season record crowd of 3,105 got loud as Adam Brett Walker strode to the plate but could not convert on the scoring opportunity. David Washington didn't miss a beat though, delivering a deep fly ball into the Milwaukee night that fell agonizingly short of a grand slam, but still bounced off the wall, scoring all 3 runners and giving the Milkmen a 4-1 lead.

"I just try to stay relaxed, the team did a really good job of getting me into a get spot. It was a tough match up. [Ian Codina] threw really well and I was just trying to get something I could handle and luckily I was able to do that," said Washington.

Smith exited the game on the mound for the Milkmen after 105 pitches through 7 innings. Thanks to the Washington double, Smith picked up his 12th win of the season, nearly assuring him the league crown in wins for pitchers. Milwaukee manager Anthony Barone handed the baton to Zach Hartman out of the bullpen, who struck out the Apollos' side in the 8th.

"It feels pretty good," Smith said about pacing the league in wins. "It's a credit to not only me but to my team, our defense, and our hitters. I can't win if they don't put up runs or make defensive plays. That's more of a team thing than just an individual stat."

Shutdown closer Nate Hadley came into the game to close out the game for the Milkmen and delivered a win, the team's second in a row and 48th on the season.

The Milkmen will look for a season and series sweep of the Apollos on Sunday afternoon at Franklin Field. First pitch will take place at 1 P.M.

Tickets and more information at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 15, 2021

Myles Magnificent in Late Inning Victory - Milwaukee Milkmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.