Kayla McBride Came up Clutch from Deep in Game 1 of the Semi-Finals!

Published on September 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Kayla McBride came up clutch from deep in Game 1 of the Semi-Finals for the @MinnesotaLynx

She finished with 21 PTS, 6 REB and 4 3PM, including two big triples in the fourth that helped seal the win. Take a look at her from range on the #Phantomcam

The Lynx and Mercury are back for Game 2 tomorrow at 7:30pm/ET on ESPN!

