Kayla McBride Came up Clutch from Deep in Game 1 of the Semi-Finals!
Published on September 22, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Kayla McBride came up clutch from deep in Game 1 of the Semi-Finals for the @MinnesotaLynx
She finished with 21 PTS, 6 REB and 4 3PM, including two big triples in the fourth that helped seal the win. Take a look at her from range on the #Phantomcam
The Lynx and Mercury are back for Game 2 tomorrow at 7:30pm/ET on ESPN!
#WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 22, 2025
- Nneka Ogwumike Wins 2025 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award - Seattle Storm
- Seattle Storm's Nneka Ogwumike Wins 2025 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award - WNBA
- Fever, Aces Meet for Game 2 on Tuesday Night in Las Vegas - Indiana Fever
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.