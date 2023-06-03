Kavadas Clubs Ninth Home Run in 4-3 Win

Bridgewater Township, New Jersey- The Portland Sea Dogs (32-18) are back in the win column with a 4-3 win over the Somerset Patriots (28-21) on Saturday night. With the win, Portland remains in first place of the Northeast Division, now 3.5 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots.

Niko Kavadas blasted his ninth home run of the season while Ceddanne Rafaela extended his hitting streak to nine games. Rafaela is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI during his last nine games.

Somerset got on the board first with back-to-back solo home runs by Austin Wells and Tyler Hardman in the bottom of the first inning.

Phillip Sikes tied the game 2-2 with a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning to bring home both Niko Kavadas and Chase Meidroth.

Corey Rosier stole his team-leading twenty-third base of the season in the top of the fifth inning before being brought around to score on an RBI groundout by Ceddanne Rafaela. Portland took the 3-2 lead for the first time in the ballgame.

Niko Kavadas blasted his team-leading ninth home run of the season in the top of the sixth inning. With his solo blast to right field, Portland extended their lead 4-2.

An RBI single by Jasson Dominguez in the seventh inning would bring Somerset within one but Portland led, 4-3.

Portland reliever RHP Jacob Webb (6-1, 3.42 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit while walking one and striking out two. RHP Luis Guererro (9) earned the save after pitching 2.0 perfect innings while walking two and striking out one. Somerset reliever RHP Blas Castano (3-3, 5.01 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 3.1 innings allowing four runs on four hits while walking two.

The Sea Dogs return to TD Bank Ballpark tomorrow, June 4, 2023 for the final game of a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots. First pitch for game six is slated for 1:00pm. Portland will send RHP Grant Gambrell (1-0, 1.62 ERA) to the mound while Somerset will start RHP Richard Fitts (2-4, 4.96 ERA).

