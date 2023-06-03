Austin Wells and Tyler Hardman Go Back-To-Back in Loss on Saturday Night

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Portland Sea Dogs by a score of 4-3 at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night in front of a season-high 7,403 fans.

RHP Yoendrys Gomez (2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K) took the no-decision. The Yankees No. 9 prospect has not allowed a run over 5.2 IP with 5 K's since being activated off the Patriots injured list on 5/28.

C Austin Wells (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) got the scoring started with a solo blast in the 1st inning, his eighth homer of the season and ninth overall. Wells has 5 RBI over his last three games and 25 in 43 games for Somerset this season.

3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, HR) went back-to-back with Wells, adding a solo blast of his own the following at-bat. Hardman has homered in three straight games for the first time in his career. Hardman's 11 HR on the season lead the Patriots and are tied for the third-most in the Eastern League. The opposite field homer left Hardman's bat at 111.5 MPH.

CF Jasson Dominguez (2-for-3, RBI, BB) put the Patriots within one run with his RBI single in the 7th inning. The Yankees top prospect reached base three times, putting together his eighth multi-hit performance of the season. Dominguez extended his on-base streak to ten games, matching his longest of the season. His first inning walk marked his 41st of the season, tops in the Eastern League.

