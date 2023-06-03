June 3, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

PORTLAND DROPS THEIR THIRD STRAIGHT IN SOMERSET The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Somerset Patriots last night, 9-7. In the top of the first inning, Portland executed a double steal as Marcelo Mayer stole second to record his first stolen base of his Double-A career while Ceddanne Rafaela (21) stole home and Portland took the 1-0 lead. Austin Wells hit a ground-rule double to bring two runs in to score in the bottom of the inning before coming home to score on a two-run home run by Tyler Hardman. A throwing error allowed another run to score before a sacrifice fly by Aaron Palensky capped off the six-run inning. Ceddanne Rafaela hit his fourth home run of the season in the top of the fifth to cut the lead in half. With his two-run blast to center field, Portland trailed 6-3. An RBI single by Anthony Seigler in the bottom of the fifth extended the 7-3 Somerset lead. With one out in the bottom of the sixth and rain falling, the game took a brief thirty-one minute delay for weather. Somerset extended their lead 9-3 with a two-run home run by Caleb Durbin in the bottom of the seventh. Chase Meidroth hit a two-run double in the top of the eighth before an RBI single by Matthew Lugo scored Meidroth and Portland was within three. Ceddanne Rafaela shrunk the Somerset lead to 9-7 with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth.

LONGEST LOSING STREAK OF THE SEASON With their third-straight loss last night, the Sea Dogs are currently in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season. They have lost back-to-back games four times this year (4/16-4/18, 5/7-9, 5/17-18 and 5/27-28) but have not lost three consecutive games.

NO STOPPING NICK YORKE Nick Yorke extended his on base streak to fourteen games after drawing a walk last night. Along with his team-leading on-base streak, Yorke leads the Eastern League in runs with 37 while ranking third across the league in on-base percentage (.417). Yorke is batting .300 over 41 games with Portland with seven doubles, three triples, and six home runs.

PITCHING STAFF ALLOWS FEWEST AMOUNT OF HITS IN EASTERN LEAGUE Portland's pitchers have combined to allow the fewest amount of hits in the Eastern League so far. Through 49 games, they have allowed 314 hits while the Hartford Yard Goats have given up the most hits in the league with 451. Even with the losses this week, the Sea Dogs continue to lead the Eastern League with the lowest ERA (3.79), but have issued the second-most amount of walks with 235.

RIO IS HEADING TO WORCESTER Prior to tonight's game, LHP Rio Gomez has been promoted to AAA Worcester. With the Sea Dogs this season, he was 2-2 with a 6.41 ERA and one save. Out of 10 appearances, he did not allow an earned run in six of them. To take his spot on the roster, LHP Skylar Arias has been reinstated from the Development List.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place despite losing three straight to the Somerset Patriots. Portland leads the Patriots by 2.5 games. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place in the Northeast Division, 5.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 3, 2009 - Ryan Kalish nailed a 2-out, walk-off RBI single in Portland's 5-4, come-from-behind win against the Binghamton Mets at Hadlock Field...Kalish's hit capped a 3-run ninth inning rally. Lars Anderson went 4-for-5, 3 RBI and tied the game with a 2-run single.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Chih-Jung Liu will take the mound tonight in his second start against the Patriots this season. On May 11th at Hadlock Field, Liu tossed 5.1 innings against Somerset and allowed two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out two. In Liu's last start, it was his shortest outing of the year. He pitched 2.2 innings on May 28th vs New Hampshire and allowed six runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out three.

