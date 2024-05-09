Kansas City Monarchs Reveal 'Los Monarchs' Uniforms

May 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs' newest uniforms go beyond baseball.

The reigning American Association champions have revealed their 2024 Los Monarchs uniforms, honoring Kansas City's Hispanic and Latino community.

The Monarchs will wear the new uniforms for four home games this season, part of Los Monarchs Days at Legends Field presented by Dairy Farmers of America. All the games are Sunday home games: May 19, June 9, July 29 and August 25. First pitch for all four games is at 1:05 p.m.

The games go beyond just the special uniforms. The Monarchs will honor the Hispanic and Latino community in Kansas City and beyond - including performances by traditional dancers.

Fans can purchase the uniforms at the Monarchs team store, open during all Monarchs home games. The club's home opener is Thursday, May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.