Goldeyes Announce Opening Day Roster

May 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced several transactions Thursday as the club finalized its Opening Day roster.

Infielder Jake McMurray has been claimed off waivers from the Cleburne Railroaders, while infielder Edwin Arroyo and outfielder Roby Enríquez have been placed on the Injured List.

The Goldeyes open the 2024 American Association campaign this evening against the Cleburne Railroaders at La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas. Game time is scheduled for 7:06 p.m.

Right-hander Colton Eastman (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the call for Winnipeg, while the Railroaders will reply with righty Kasey Kalich (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have all the action locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show getting underway at 6:30. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV, with the option to listen to the Goldeyes' broadcast.

Winnipeg's Home Opener at Blue Cross Park is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

