Railroaders Earn 5-3 Win Over Goldeyes

May 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release









Cleburne Railroaders' Kasey Kalich on the mound

(Cleburne Railroaders) Cleburne Railroaders' Kasey Kalich on the mound(Cleburne Railroaders)

Cleburne - DH Brian O'Grady hit a 2-run home run in his first-ever at-bat as a Cleburne Railroader propelling them to a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Thursday's Opening Night at La Moderna Field.

O'Grady finished the night 2-4 with 2 RBIs off the home run. RF Carter Aldrete also finished the game 2-4 with an RBI coming off a solo home run in the 4th inning.

Cleburne's pitching started red-hot with returning Railroader RHP Kasey Kalich striking out the first three batters he faced. Kalich went 3.1 IP, allowed two earned runs, and struck out five.

RHP Kristian Scott came in for Kalich and continued the hot hand with 2.2 IP, three strikeouts, and no runs which earned him the win. RHP Joe Corbett was credited with the save after 1.2 IP, one hit, and three strikeouts after coming in during the 8th inning.

Goldeye 3B Dayson Croes, who went 2-4, tied for the most hits for Winnipeg (2) and led the team in RBIs with two. After scoring in two of the first three innings, Winnipeg went scoreless until the 8th inning.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.