Explorers Set Roster for Opening Day

May 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Today the Sioux City Explorers announced the 2024 opening-day roster. The club will open up their 31st season in the Siouxland tomorrow night, Friday, May 10, against the reigning American Association Champions, the Kansas City Monarchs. The Explorers roster includes 12 returning players, three local connections, and a former Big Leaguer as well as Manager Steve Montgomery, who returns for his 10th season in the dugout.

"I am super excited to be starting the 2024 season. It was a competitive although short spring, but we like where we are right now, and we are ready to get this season started," said Manager Steve Montgomery.

The returning Explorers include first baseman John Nogowski, who played in the Major Leagues with both St. Louis and Pittsburgh. The longest-tenured position player and defensive-wiz outfielder Chase Harris is also back for his fourth season and will be joined in the outfield by returning 2023 breakout player Scott Ota. The longest-tenured Explorer reliever Nate Gercken is back for his fifth season, joined by fellow reliever Brandon Brosher, who is back for his fourth year. Catcher/infielder Jake Ortega returns for his second season along with fan-favorite Delvin Zinn, first baseman Daniel Perez and the late-season table-setting acquisition from 2023, Daniel Lingua. The Explorers also will have returning pitchers RHP Braunny Munoz, RHP John Sheaks and lefty starter Jared Wetherbee on the opening-day roster.

Local connections include Gilbert, Iowa native and former Creighton Bluejay RHP Evan Johnson who is joined by another Bluejay in LHP Denson Hull. The Explorers also welcome rookie newcomer and former Iowa Hawkeye team captain OF/IF Brennen Dorighi to Sioux City.

Additional newcomers to the Explorers include opening night's scheduled starter, RHP Joey Murray, and game two starter for Saturday night, LHP Antonio Valez. The X's will feature RHP Rayne Supple, RHP Zach Willeman and RHP Matt Ball as members of the pitching staff. Supple hails from Vermont while Willeman is an Ohio native, and Ball comes to Iowa from California. The Explorers newest position player is Colorado native and versatile addition IF Nick Shumpert who rounds out the current 21-man active roster. Shumpert has a pair of pro baseball connections in his family. His father, Terry Shumpert, spent parts of 14 seasons in the Major Leagues, and his cousin is current Major Leaguer Mookie Betts.

The Explorers are set to open their 31st season in the Siouxland at home Friday night, May 10, at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Monarchs. Ticket packages for the 2024 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.