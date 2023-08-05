Kansas City Erases Late Deficit to Defeat Goldeyes

August 5, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







KANSAS CITY, KS - For the second straight night it was a three-run inning for the Kansas City Monarchs (42-29) which proved to be the difference as they defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (29-44) 8-7 on Friday at Legends Field. Kansas City has won the first four games of this series and has a total of 41 runs in that span.

The Monarchs jumped on the board in the second inning on a solo homer by first baseman Brian O'Grady (6) making it 1-0. In the third, they tacked on two runs one of them on a homer by third baseman Justin Wylie (11), his third clout of this set.

However, Winnipeg for the first time in this series was able to grab the lead scoring five times in the fourth. The Goldeyes loaded the bases on two singles and an error. First baseman Tommy McCarthy took advantage with a two-run single to centre. It was his first bases loaded hit this year and that made it 3-2 Kansas City. Two batters after McCarthy, second baseman Brynn Martinez ripped a two-run double to right field giving the visitors a 4-3 lead. Winnipeg made it 5-3 when the next hitter, third baseman Dayson Croes singled to centre completing the scoring in the fourth. Croes added an RBI single in the sixth.

Winnipeg led 7-5 going to the bottom of the seventh. The second Goldeyes pitcher Josh Vincent (0-1) (who came on in the sixth) hit the first batter of the inning, right fielder Jan Hernandez. Hernandez would then advance to second on a wild pitch. Catcher Gavin Collins singled moving Hernandez to third. Two batters after Collins, left fielder Micker Adolfo delivered a ground rule double to left-centre and that made it 7-6 Winnipeg. Matt Leon came in for the Goldeyes making his Winnipeg debut. He walked centre fielder Jacob Robson loading the bases. Second baseman Aaron Whitefield followed with a game-tying single to left scoring Collins. It was Whitefield's fourth RBI over the last two games (all five of his RBI's this year are against Winnipeg). Monarchs shortstop LJ Hatch came through with the game-deciding RBI on a sacrifice to centre.

The Goldeyes threatened in the ninth but left runners at the corners as catcher Jackson Smith struck out to end the contest.

Matt Hartman (2-1) was the winner for Kansas City. He issued one run (earned) over one inning, pitching the seventh. Both his wins are against Winnipeg. In the loss, Vincent pitched 1 1/3 innings. The righty gave up three hits, three runs (all earned) and walked one. Bubby Rossman (1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

Travis Seabrooke was the starter for Winnipeg. He gave up five runs (all earned) on seven hits in five innings. The lefty walked two and fanned five. Cody Deason, the Kansas City starter allowed 11 hits (the most giving up by him this year). Deason worked four innings, issued five runs (all earned), and struck out three.

The fifth game of this series is Saturday night at 6:00 in Kansas City. Lethbridge native RHP Landen Bourassa (6-5) gets the start for Winnipeg against Kansas City's left-hander Zach Matson.

The Goldeyes return home Tuesday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. when the Lincoln Saltdogs visit Shaw Park to open what will be a six-game homestand.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Left fielder Miles Simington had three hits - his first such game for Winnipeg. However, it wasn't his first three-hit game of the season. On May 19 in the Frontier League with the Schaumburg Boomers he had three hits against the Windy City ThunderBolts. He reached base four times on Friday

Martinez accomplished his first three-hit game as a Goldeye. It was his first three-hit game since August 17 of last year when he was with Windy City in a game at Evansville

Croes has three straight two-hit games. In this series he's 6-16, .375. His average on the year is .348

The Monarchs lead the season series 9-1

