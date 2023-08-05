DockHounds Walk-Off Win, Move into 3rd Place

Oconomowoc, Wis. - A walk-off winner for the Hounds! One night after losing a heartbreaker to the Milkmen 5-4, the DockHounds bounced back in a big way, defeating the Lincoln Saltdogs by the same score.

Heading into the bottom of the 4th, Lake Country trailed Lincoln 2-0. Curtis Terry blasted his 9th home-run of the season over the left-field wall, tying the game at two runs apiece.

The Saltdogs retook the lead after scoring two in the top of the 5th to give themselves a 4-2 lead. In the 7th, an RBI single off the bat of Jaxx Groshans cut the deficit to one. Lake Country hadn't won a game this season that they trailed entering the 8th inning. That all changed tonight. An RBI double from Marek Chlup tied the ballgame at 4 going to the 9th.

After a 1-2-3 inning from Matt Mullenbach in the top half of the inning, the table was set for the Hounds. Dustin Woodcock led off the bottom of the 9th with an infield single, and advanced to third when Jaxx Groshans followed with a single of his own.

Lake Country had runners at the corners and nobody out, with Tyler Hill coming to the plate. After fouling off the first pitch he saw, Hill chopped the 0-1 pitch toward third, leaving Lincoln without a play defensively. Woodcock crossed the plate and was swarmed by his teammates, as the DockHounds walked it off.

Following 5 solid innings from DockHounds starter Juan Hillman, the bullpen duo of

Keisy Portorreal and Matt Mullenbach combined to retire the final twelve Saltdogs

hitters in order. Portorreal was lights out in the 6th, 7th and 8th innings with Mullenbach pitching a perfect 9th. Lake Country and Lincoln will battle again tomorrow night, as the DockHounds look to win the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

