Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC - Game Highlights 11/09/2025 Nationwidefull
Published on November 9, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Gotham FC with the upset in Kansas City after a goal from Jaedyn Shaw and a game-winner in stoppage time of extra time by Katie Stengel offset KC Current's goal from Ellie Wheeler. They advance to the semifinals next weekend.
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
