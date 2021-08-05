Kansas City Collects Road Win over Fargo-Moorhead

Kansas City Monarchs pitcher Keyvius Sampson on the mound against Fargo-Moorhead at Newman Outdoor Stadium

FARGO, ND - The Kansas City Monarchs came into the series winning nine straight games, but they had their streak ended in game one. The Monarchs repaid the favor by snapping Fargo-Moorhead's three-game winning streak on Wednesday night by a score of 7-1.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (41-31) placed right-handed pitcher Gage Hinsz on the mound for the series finale. The RedHawk faced the Monarchs back on May 21st and came out with the same result. Kansas City (46-24) stuck to their long-ball ways to rattle the starter and defeat Fargo.

Gage Hinsz motored through the first two innings without surrendering a single hit to the loaded Monarchs lineup. Hinsz didn't stumble until the fourth when a walk to Casey Gillaspie came back to haunt him. Colin Willis made the free pass hurt by hammering his 12th home run of the season, putting the Monarchs up 2-0. The shot by Willis put the league leaders in the driver's seat for the remainder of the contest, but the inning didn't end there. Will Kengor extended his hit streak to 12 games after doubling two batters later. He was later plated by the American Association Batter of the Week, Morgan McCullough (3-0).

The next inning would bring along two more runs for the Monarchs. Gabby Guerrero joined the home run club for the night and extended the lead to 5 with a two-run home run.

Keyvius Sampson started things out on the hill for just the second time this season for Kansas City. Sampson was acquired by the team back in July after finishing his time within the Chicago White Sox organization. The Gainesville, Florida native navigated his way through five and a thirds innings, allowing just four hits and one run. Despite five free passes, the hurler sat eight RedHawks down on strikes and earned his first victory as a Monarch.

The home towners broke the scoring ice in the bottom of the sixth after a walk and pair of singles, but the run scored by Leobaldo Pina would be the only one of the night (5-1).

Kansas City would scratch across single runs in both the seventh and eighth innings, coming by way of a Fargo error and a Darnell Sweeney single.

Jameson McGrane was called on to shut the door, and he did just that. McGrane, who has played in many roles thus far this season, fit well as the closer. The workhorse would get his three outs after facing four batters.

The two ball clubs will finish the 2021 regular season campaign an even 3-3 against each other.

The Monarchs will travel home for a four-game series with the Cleburne Railroaders starting on Thursday. Game one is set to start at 7:00 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. The game will air on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:30 p.m., while the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv at first pitch.

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

WP: Keyvius Sampson (1-0)

LP: Gage Hinsz (4-5)

S: N/A

