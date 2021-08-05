Dogs Take Series over Cleburne as Crouse, Haug, Starting Pitching Heats Up

The Dogs capped off a series victory in Cleburne with a 6-1 win over the Railroaders on Wednesday night. With this win, the Dogs move into sole possession of second place in the North division in what promises to be a heated playoff race until the final day of the regular season.

Here are some of the highlights from an exciting series:

Crouse crushes Cleburne

When the Dogs were in need of a hit, Michael Crouse came through in the clutch. Trailing 8-4 in game one of the series, Crouse demolished a three-run home run over the right field wall to make it a one run game. The Dogs ultimately fell short in game one, but Crouse's 2-for-4 night with four RBI threatened a comeback.

Crouse then blasted his second home run in as many games on Tuesday night in the Dog's 4-2 win over Cleburne. Crouse's 12th home run of the season, a two-run shot over the right field wall, gave the Dogs a 2-1 lead in the third inning, and they didn't look back.

A 4-for-5 night from Crouse on Wednesday was highlighted by two RBI singles that kept the line moving in the Dogs' 6-1 win. Crouse went 8-for-14 with eight RBI this series.

Starting pitching prevails

The Dogs began their series with Cleburne with an 11-7 loss after an uncharacteristic start from AJ Jones, allowing seven runs in two and two-thirds of an inning.

But Dogs starters Jordan Kipper and Kyle Murphy turned things around in games two and three with dominant starts. Kipper used his late-breaking slider early and often to carve through the Cleburne lineup, tossing six innings while allowing three hits, one run, two walks and seven strikeouts.

Murphy didn't look like a rookie on Wednesday night, but rather an American Association veteran who knew just how to navigate the Cleburne Railroaders' lineup. Murphy's dazzling outing led to a 6-1 Dogs victory, which claimed a series win over the Railroaders.

Murphy pitched eight and one-third of an inning while allowing three hits, one run, two walks and six strikeouts. The 2021 Northeastern graduate flirted with a no hitter deep into Tuesday's contest, but it was broken up with two outs in the seventh inning on a Chase Simpson double.

Haug moves up in batting order

After an 11-7 loss to Cleburne on Monday, the Dogs' four-game losing streak became their longest of the season. Manager Butch Hobson decided to switch things up with the lineup, most notably moving catcher Ryan Haug to second in the batting order.

Haug made the most of this opportunity in games two and three, going 3-for-9 with three runs scored. Haug's .402 on-base percentage and high contact rate made him an ideal candidate for a lineup change, and this move paid off in the Dogs' favor.

Haug has made a name for himself behind the plate defensively, as he and fellow catcher Ryan Lidge have combined to lead the American Association in runners caught stealing. But now Haug is also providing value at the plate that has sparked two consecutive wins for the Dogs.

