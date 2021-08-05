Milkmen Pitching Rocked by Cougars, Fall 10-2

August 5, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Franklin, WI - The Milwaukee Milkmen fell victim to the Kane County trio of Mitch Reeves, Jeffrey Baez, and Jhon Nuñez, as the Milkmen dropped Wednesday's contest 10-2 in Geneva, Illinois.

After the Milkmen loaded the bases with one out in the second, the inning ended with no runs after a foul out from Tony Rosselli and a fly out from Anibal Sierra.

The Cougars tagged Milkmen starter Nate Pawelczyk in just his 2nd start of the season and it was Baez doing all the damage early. The Cougars' right fielder hit a two-run round tripper in the second and followed it up with a two-out single in the third inning.

The Milkmen responded when Christian Correa set up a scoring opportunity with a double in the fourth inning. After moving to third on the extra-base hit from Correa, Aaron Hill came across the plate thanks to a sacrifice fly from Christ Conley.

Milwaukee made it a 3-2 ballgame in the following inning after Cole Sturgeon doubled home Brett Vertigan. Hitting in the second spot of the order normally reserved for Logan Trowbridge, Sturgeon's double made for the 2nd RBI of his Milkmen career.

The Cougars grabbed the game by the jugular in the bottom of the sixth, scoring 5 runs with 2 outs. After retiring the first two Cougars, Milkmen reliever Karch Kowalczyk walked 3 straight batters and set up a bases-clearing double from Reeves to make it 6-2 in favor of Kane County. Following a Baez single and Kyle Mora coming in to relieve Pawelczyk, the Cougars' catcher Nuñez brought in two of his teammates with a single.

After recent signee and former Chicago Dog Ryley Widdell set Milwaukee down in order during the 7th inning, Kane County tacked on another run when Mora threw a wild pitch with runners on second and third.

Nick Lovullo doubled in the bottom of the 8th for Kane County and eventually scored the Cougars' 10th run of the game when Anfernee Seymour grounded out to first base.

The Milkmen hit the road for another away series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes, the first time Milwaukee will visit Shaw Park since 2019.

Milwaukee will return home on August 9th for a 4-game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Tickets and more information at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.